Controversy Unfolds: Alleged Assault at IIM-Calcutta Sparks Investigation

A special investigation team has been formed to probe an alleged rape at IIM-Calcutta. The accused student was arrested, though the victim's father disputes the claim. The State Women’s Commission is monitoring the situation closely, ensuring an unbiased investigation despite potential social pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 13:32 IST
A special investigation team (SIT) has been established to examine the allegations of sexual assault against a student at the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta. The incident, alleged to have taken place within the institution's boys' hostel, reportedly occurred on Friday night.

Officials have confirmed the arrest of the accused student following an FIR lodged by the victim. As part of the investigation, the team is concentrating on securing digital and forensic evidence. Forensic experts have already conducted an on-site examination, collecting various samples for analysis. CCTV footage from the institution is also being reviewed.

The victim's father disputes the claims, maintaining that his daughter suffered injuries from an unrelated incident and alleges police coercion in filing the complaint. Meanwhile, the State Women's Commission has intervened, focusing on ensuring the victim's voice is heard, free from familial and societal pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

