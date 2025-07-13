Left Menu

Indore Businessman's Murder Case: Key Suspects Granted Bail

A local court granted bail to Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, co-accused in businessman Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder case. Charged with obstruction of justice, they had fully cooperated with investigations. Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, plotted his murder alongside Raj Kushwaha and three hitmen, who are currently in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 14:12 IST
Indore Businessman's Murder Case: Key Suspects Granted Bail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court in Indore has granted bail to Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, who are co-accused in the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The bail was granted due to their cooperation in ongoing investigations.

Tomar, the owner of a flat in Indore, and Ahirwar, a security guard at the property, were charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, but their offenses were bailable.

The tragic case involves Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, and Raj Kushwaha, who allegedly conspired to murder him along with hired hitmen. Sonam and the others remain in judicial custody as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025