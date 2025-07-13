Indore Businessman's Murder Case: Key Suspects Granted Bail

A local court in Indore has granted bail to Lokendra Singh Tomar and Balbir Ahirwar, who are co-accused in the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The bail was granted due to their cooperation in ongoing investigations.

Tomar, the owner of a flat in Indore, and Ahirwar, a security guard at the property, were charged with obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence, but their offenses were bailable.

The tragic case involves Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, and Raj Kushwaha, who allegedly conspired to murder him along with hired hitmen. Sonam and the others remain in judicial custody as investigations continue.