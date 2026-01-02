Former CM Celebrates as Son Granted Bail Amidst Alleged Liquor Scam

In a significant turn of events, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel welcomed the High Court's decision to grant bail to his son, Chaitanya Baghel, in connection with alleged cases of fraud linked to a liquor scandal.

Justice Arvind Kumar Verma of the Chhattisgarh High Court permitted bail following Chaitanya's arrest last year by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Bhupesh Baghel argued that this is a continuing issue where central agencies like the ED and CBI are seemingly being manipulated to target opposition figures, specifically critiquing actions under the BJP-led government.

