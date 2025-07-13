Supreme Court Faces Critical Case on Lawyers' Summons

The Supreme Court is poised to tackle a pivotal case on Monday concerning the summoning of lawyers by investigation agencies. This unusual issue has sparked considerable debate within the legal community, highlighting tensions around the autonomy of legal practice.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai, justices K Vinod Chandran, and N V Anjaria is slated to deliberate on the matter. The controversy was ignited when the Enforcement Directorate summoned attorneys Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal, leading to a significant backlash from legal bodies.

In response to the outcry, the Enforcement Directorate, the principal agency against money laundering, recently issued a directive stating that lawyers should not be summoned in money laundering investigations without approval from the agency's director. This directive aims to safeguard the independence of the legal profession, a critical component of the justice administration process, according to recent judicial observations.

