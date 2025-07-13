Left Menu

Boost in Justice: PMLA Special Courts Propel Money Laundering Trials

The Enforcement Directorate has announced that the notification of special PMLA courts across various states will expedite money laundering trials. With new courts in Telangana, Rajasthan, and Goa, the availability of judicial forums has significantly improved, addressing delays and meeting Constitutional court concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) declared on Sunday that recent notifications establishing special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) courts will expedite trials in money laundering cases across several states.

In Telangana, 16 special courts have been set up, including two in Visakhapatnam. Rajasthan's tally increased from one in Jaipur to five, with Jodhpur receiving its own dedicated court.

An exclusive PMLA court has also been notified in North Goa, doubling the state's capacity. The ED aims to tackle delays in trial proceedings, a step expected to ease concerns from Constitutional courts over judicial backlogs related to money laundering cases.

