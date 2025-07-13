Auto-Rickshaw Gold Heist: How Wasim Pulled Off The Daring Theft

A 49-year-old man named Wasim has been taken into custody for allegedly orchestrating a brazen gold theft valued at Rs 20 lakh, the police confirmed on Sunday. The incident involved a couple who boarded his auto-rickshaw from the Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal.

According to law enforcement, Wasim, a known offender in the Gandhi Nagar Police Station, executed a cunning plan involving his accomplices. The plan unfolded on June 27 when the unsuspecting couple boarded Wasim's vehicle. Feigning a mechanical breakdown, he arranged for them to transfer to another auto alongside his associates.

Wasim's group is suspected of targeting passengers at major bus terminals. Acting on intelligence, authorities apprehended Wasim on July 10, recovering the auto used in the crime and Rs 11,000. Investigations are ongoing, with officials examining CCTV footage and seeking to arrest Wasim's accomplices.