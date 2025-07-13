Left Menu

Latur Drug Bust: Three More Arrested in Mephedrone Seizure Case

Latur police have arrested three additional individuals linked to the seizure of 79 grams of mephedrone. Following initial arrests, further investigation led to the capture of three suspects, who confessed to buying the drug for distribution. Efforts are underway to dismantle the drug network.

Latur police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking with the arrest of three more individuals in a significant drug bust involving mephedrone, an official confirmed on Sunday. This comes after the initial seizure on July 11, which led to the capture of Ganesh Shengde and Ranjit Jadhav.

The breakthrough in the case came with a country-made pistol recovery, prompting a detailed investigation at the Vivekanand Chowk police station. The questioning of Shengde and Jadhav unveiled a wider network, leading to the arrests of Dhanraj Suryawanshi, Azhar Sayyed, and Arjun Kupkar on Saturday, who admitted to purchasing mephedrone for further distribution.

Authorities have mobilized two dedicated teams to dismantle the extensive drug distribution network, signaling a major move against local narcotic operations, a police official stated.

