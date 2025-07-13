Village Fights Elements with Makeshift Funeral Arrangements Amid Infrastructure Woes

A family in Jagatua village, Budaun district, faced adversity during a funeral as torrential rains threatened to extinguish the pyre due to inadequate infrastructure at the local cremation ground.

With basic provisions lacking, villagers hastily erected tarpaulin sheets to protect the pyre, shedding light on a broader issue of infrastructural neglect.

Islamnagar Block Development Officer, Munawwar Khan, recognized the absence of proper cremation sites and vowed to address the community's needs by liaising with higher authorities for necessary funds and developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)