Village Fights Elements with Makeshift Funeral Arrangements Amid Infrastructure Woes

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district used tarpaulin to shield a funeral pyre from rain due to inadequate cremation facilities. A viral video of the incident prompted local authorities to address the lack of infrastructure. Temporary measures highlight a pressing community issue needing governmental intervention.

Updated: 13-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:47 IST
Village Fights Elements with Makeshift Funeral Arrangements Amid Infrastructure Woes
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Jagatua village, Budaun district, faced adversity during a funeral as torrential rains threatened to extinguish the pyre due to inadequate infrastructure at the local cremation ground.

With basic provisions lacking, villagers hastily erected tarpaulin sheets to protect the pyre, shedding light on a broader issue of infrastructural neglect.

Islamnagar Block Development Officer, Munawwar Khan, recognized the absence of proper cremation sites and vowed to address the community's needs by liaising with higher authorities for necessary funds and developments.

