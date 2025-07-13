Uttarakhand Wages War on Corruption: Dhami's Bold Crusade

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared on Sunday that his administration has jailed over 200 individuals involved in corruption over the past three years. This sweeping crackdown aims to root out malpractice in recruitment exams, bribery in transfers and postings, and fraudulent commission schemes.

Addressing a gathering organized by religious and social organizations in honor of efforts to establish a 'corruption-free Uttarakhand', Dhami underscored that corruption is a 'curse', stifling development and denying citizens their due rights. According to Dhami, serious measures are underway to counter such illegal activities.

A robust anti-cheating law has been enacted to sanitize the recruitment process, leading to the arrest of over 100 'copy mafias'. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the importance of public support and technology in the campaign against corruption, pledging continued vigilance and action inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan against bribery.

