Church in Chaos: Kentucky Shooting Spree Ends in Tragedy

A suspect wounded a state trooper and fled to a church in Kentucky, where multiple people suffered injuries in a second shooting, according to authorities.

The incident concluded with the suspect's death, as reported by the Kentucky State Police on social media. The trooper was shot in Fayette County, the location of Lexington, the police stated.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the injuries via social media, urging prayers for those affected and praising law enforcement's rapid response. Details on the suspect's death and the extent of injuries remain sparse.