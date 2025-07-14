Left Menu

Tragedy in Khyala: Friends Turned Foes

In West Delhi's Khyala area, two long-time acquaintances died after a stabbing during a park scuffle. With escalating tensions, the altercation led to both being fatally wounded. Despite swift hospital intervention, they were pronounced dead. Initial investigations highlight a long-standing friendship between the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, two men who had been long-time acquaintances met a tragic end after stabbing each other during a scuffle in West Delhi's Khyala area late Sunday night.

The altercation, which took place around 11 PM at a local park, escalated from a verbal exchange to a deadly physical confrontation, leaving both individuals fatally injured.

Despite being rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by bystanders, both were declared dead upon arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest a deep-rooted friendship, but police are delving deeper into the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

