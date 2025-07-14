Tragedy in Khyala: Friends Turned Foes
In West Delhi's Khyala area, two long-time acquaintances died after a stabbing during a park scuffle. With escalating tensions, the altercation led to both being fatally wounded. Despite swift hospital intervention, they were pronounced dead. Initial investigations highlight a long-standing friendship between the deceased.
In a shocking turn of events, two men who had been long-time acquaintances met a tragic end after stabbing each other during a scuffle in West Delhi's Khyala area late Sunday night.
The altercation, which took place around 11 PM at a local park, escalated from a verbal exchange to a deadly physical confrontation, leaving both individuals fatally injured.
Despite being rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by bystanders, both were declared dead upon arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest a deep-rooted friendship, but police are delving deeper into the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
