Tragedy in Khyala: Friends Turned Foes

In a shocking turn of events, two men who had been long-time acquaintances met a tragic end after stabbing each other during a scuffle in West Delhi's Khyala area late Sunday night.

The altercation, which took place around 11 PM at a local park, escalated from a verbal exchange to a deadly physical confrontation, leaving both individuals fatally injured.

Despite being rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by bystanders, both were declared dead upon arrival. Preliminary investigations suggest a deep-rooted friendship, but police are delving deeper into the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)