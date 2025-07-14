Left Menu

Sectarian Strife: Deadly Clashes Erupt in Sweida

Over 30 people were killed and 100 injured during sectarian clashes in Sweida, Syria. The violence, stemming from kidnappings, involved Bedouin tribes and Druze militias. This marked the first time fighting occurred in Sweida itself. Security forces are set to intervene as tensions escalate.

Updated: 14-07-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 09:21 IST
Sectarian Strife: Deadly Clashes Erupt in Sweida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deadly sectarian clashes in Sweida, Syria, have resulted in over 30 deaths and left 100 wounded, according to the Syrian interior ministry. The violence erupted after recent kidnappings, including that of a Druze merchant. This marks the first instance of such fighting reaching Sweida city, escalating concerns in the region.

Tensions flared in the Maqwas neighborhood, home to Bedouin tribes, where clashes with armed Druze groups took place. The government has announced plans for direct intervention to quell the violence, calling for local cooperation with security forces. Attacks have also spread to Druze villages around the city.

Rising fears among minority groups have been fueled by ongoing sectarian violence in Syria. The situation underscores the country's fragile peace following the end of its 14-year civil war last December, after Islamist-led rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

