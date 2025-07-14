Palaniswami Urges Immediate Compensation for Custodial Deaths in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami has called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide compensation for families of individuals who died in police custody. He emphasized the plight of Meena, whose husband died in custody, suggesting negligence by the DMK government in addressing such issues.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has implored Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to act swiftly in delivering compensation to the families of those who succumbed to police custody fatalities. Palaniswami asserted that Meena, the widow of Murugan, a custodial death victim from Sankarankoil in March 2024, has yet to receive any form of compensation or the government job ordered by the Madurai bench of the High Court.
In a social media post on platform X, Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for its apparent inaction regarding Meena's case, where she struggles to support three children on a meager daily wage of Rs 300 after losing her husband due to police actions. He questioned Stalin's response to such plights and highlighted similar grievances from the family of temple security guard Thiruppuvanam Ajith Kumar, who reportedly received an unsatisfactory compensation package.
Palaniswami lambasted the lack of preventative measures against custodial deaths and urged the DMK government to fulfill its obligations to provide adequate compensation and support to affected families, labeling the regime as anti-people.
