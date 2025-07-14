Bihar's Violent Crime Surge: Unraveling the Root Causes

A surge in violent crimes in Bihar has raised serious concerns, with illegal firearms and ammunition blamed for the increase. Recent killings of businessmen, politicians, and common citizens have brought the state's law and order situation into sharp focus as the state prepares for elections.

State Crime Records Bureau data revealed that Bihar registered 1,376 murders between January and June, averaging 229 each month. Senior police pointed to illegal manufacturing and procurement of firearms as contributors to the violence. The state has consistently ranked among the top five for violent crime nationwide.

Authorities are looking to reform arms licensing systems in response to this crisis. Political debates have intensified, with allegations of mafia involvement and government inaction adding fuel to the fire. Calls for policy changes to empower law enforcement underline the urgency for solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)