Tension on the Highway: Dhaba Vandalism Sparks Religious Controversy

A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a dhaba in Meerapur, accusing the Muslim owners of displaying their identity. The altercation follows similar incidents and comes amidst political directives requiring eateries to disclose ownership, sparking debates on religious exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:13 IST
Tension on the Highway: Dhaba Vandalism Sparks Religious Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Meerapur, tension arose when kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a dhaba, accusing the Muslim owners of showcasing their identity, according to police reports on Monday. The incident, happening on a Sunday, left the dhaba near Saini Bhatta Chowk on the highway in disarray.

This altercation mirrors a previous incident in Muzaffarnagar, where kanwariyas reportedly damaged another dhaba after being served onion. Both cases have raised concerns about religious tensions in the region. Police investigations are ongoing.

The incidents coincided with controversy over directives from BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, urging food outlets along the Kanwar route to display the owners' and staff's names. Opposition parties labeled these moves as religious exclusion, with the Supreme Court pausing the directives.

