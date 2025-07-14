Mishap at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple: Accidental Pistol Firing
A policeman's pistol accidentally discharged while being cleaned at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. The incident took place in a room where police armaments are stored. The firing occurred when the weapon was being cleaned for handover. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.
An accidental discharge from a policeman's pistol occurred at the renowned Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Monday, officials confirmed.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place in a room designated for police armaments.
The mishap is believed to have happened during a routine weapon cleaning prior to handover. A formal investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the accidental firing.
