Left Menu

Mishap at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple: Accidental Pistol Firing

A policeman's pistol accidentally discharged while being cleaned at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. The incident took place in a room where police armaments are stored. The firing occurred when the weapon was being cleaned for handover. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:00 IST
Mishap at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple: Accidental Pistol Firing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An accidental discharge from a policeman's pistol occurred at the renowned Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple on Monday, officials confirmed.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place in a room designated for police armaments.

The mishap is believed to have happened during a routine weapon cleaning prior to handover. A formal investigation has been ordered to determine the cause of the accidental firing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025