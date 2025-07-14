Left Menu

Dramatic Encounter: Infamous Gangster Shahrukh Pathan's Final Standoff in Muzaffarnagar

A notorious gangster, Shahrukh Pathan, involved in numerous crimes, was shot dead in an encounter by the UP STF in Muzaffarnagar. Pathan, a close ally of mafia Sanjeev Jiva, was absconding in a fresh criminal case. He had been involved in murders and extortion across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a dramatic turn of events early Monday, Shahrukh Pathan, a notorious gangster with a long history of criminal activities, was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Muzaffarnagar. Pathan, aged 34, had been on the run following a series of high-profile crimes and had outmaneuvered law enforcement on multiple occasions.

Identified as a close aide to the slain mafia kingpin Sanjeev Jiva, Pathan made headlines for his nefarious activities, including contract killings, witness intimidation, and jailbreaks. Despite being previously incarcerated, Pathan was out on bail and was evading arrest in a fresh case when the encounter unfolded.

The encounter took place following a precise tip-off that led the STF to intercept Pathan in Muzaffarnagar district. Despite efforts to detain him, the confrontation resulted in Pathan's death. Law enforcement recovered firearms and a vehicle from the scene, further incriminating the gangster in an array of felonies.

