Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Guidelines on Social Media Speech Regulation

The Supreme Court is contemplating guidelines to regulate offensive social media posts while emphasizing the importance of freedom of speech. A case involving Wazahat Khan, who faced multiple FIRs for objectionable content, is central to the discussion. The court seeks a balance between self-regulation and state intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:13 IST
Supreme Court Considers Guidelines on Social Media Speech Regulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court deliberated on Monday the necessity for citizens to understand the value of free speech and the need for self-regulation, as it considered guidelines to handle offensive social media content. Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan led the discussion, arising from a plea by Wazahat Khan who faces FIRs for objectionable posts about a Hindu deity.

Khan, who received interim protection from arrest, had previously filed a complaint against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for communal remarks. His counsel argued the fundamental right to free speech comes with reasonable restrictions, emphasizing the importance of curbing divisive online tendencies.

The Court stressed the importance of maintaining fraternity and avoided proposing censorship while extending Khan's protection. With multiple FIRs lodged across various states, Khan's counsel argued that recent actions are retaliatory and based on dated tweets, all of which Khan has since removed and apologized for.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025