Omar Abdullah Defies House Arrest to Honor Martyrs

In a bold move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to honor 22 individuals killed in 1931, defying house arrest restrictions imposed by authorities.

Omar Abdullah was joined by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Education Minister Sakina Ittoo, who navigated security barriers via unconventional routes to reach the memorial. The authorities had sealed off roads surrounding the graveyard in an attempt to prevent the commemorative event.

Despite these measures, Abdullah was determined to offer respects, criticizing the administration's actions as unlawful and vowing his commitment to honor the martyrs annually. Video footage shared on social media depicted Abdullah engaging in a standoff with security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)