Tamil Nadu Empowers Senior Bureaucrats as Official Spokespersons

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed four senior bureaucrats as official spokespersons for the first time. This initiative aims to ensure timely and accurate dissemination of information on government schemes and initiatives to the public, involving key officials from various departments for better public communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has taken a pioneering step by appointing four senior bureaucrats as official spokespersons. This marks the first occasion where senior IAS officers have been tasked with this responsibility, aiming to improve public communication and information dissemination on government schemes.

The initiative will enhance the timely release of accurate information, fostering greater coordination between departments. Officials involved will be responsible for information on key sectors, ensuring that the public receives verified and reliable updates.

This appointment includes J Radhakrishnan, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Dheeraj Kumar, and P Amudha, all serving as additional chief secretaries. Each will cover specific departments such as energy, health, education, municipal administration, agriculture, social welfare, and more, positioning them as pivotal figures in media communication efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

