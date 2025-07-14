Left Menu

BBC Documentary on Gaza Faces Accuracy Scrutiny

The BBC removed a documentary about children's lives in Gaza after an internal review found it breached guidelines on accuracy. The documentary was criticized for not disclosing the narrator's father's key political position. Despite this, no breaches of impartiality or evidence of external influence were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:10 IST
An internal BBC review has highlighted a breach of editorial guidelines in a documentary about children's lives in Gaza, narrated by the son of a Hamas official. The investigation identified inaccuracies, leading to the documentary's removal. No breaches of impartiality were found, and external influence was ruled out.

The documentary titled 'Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone,' produced by independent company HOYO Films, was withdrawn after being aired for five days. The review criticized the omission of the narrator's father's political role, deemed critical for audience awareness, as misleading.

The BBC's coverage of the Gaza conflict has come under intense scrutiny. Peter Johnston, BBC Director of Editorial Complaints, emphasized the need for audience transparency. Director-General Tim Davie acknowledged the lapse, pledging corrective measures to enhance accountability and prevent future errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

