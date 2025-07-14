Gauteng Health Urges Ex-Mine Workers to Register for Benefits in Phase Two

The Gauteng Department of Health, in collaboration with the Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD) and key stakeholders, has launched Phase Two of the Ex-Mine Workers Social Security Benefits Programme in the Ekurhuleni District. This critical initiative seeks to trace, register, and medically screen ex-mine workers, many of whom suffer from occupational diseases, so they can access their long-overdue compensation and health support services.

Following the success of Phase One in the West Rand district, which reached over 9,000 individuals and facilitated Benefit Medical Examination (BME) tests for more than 530 participants, the focus now shifts to Ekurhuleni—a region with a significant population of former mineworkers and affected families.

Occupational Health Legacy: Addressing the Scars of the Mining Sector

South Africa’s mining history has left behind a troubling legacy of occupational lung diseases such as silicosis and tuberculosis (TB). Many mineworkers left the industry prematurely, debilitated by work-related illnesses and without receiving compensation. Phase Two of the benefits programme is designed to right this historical injustice by ensuring that all eligible individuals can access unclaimed social security benefits and medical surveillance services.

“This initiative aims to trace, register and screen ex-mine workers with occupational diseases, ensuring that those who qualify can access their unclaimed benefits and medical surveillance,” the Department said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Registration Details: Venues, Dates and Documents Needed

To facilitate access, the department has designated four public hospitals across Ekurhuleni for on-site registration and screening:

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital – Training Centre Hall (Nurses Home Area), Vosloorus

Bertha Gxowa Hospital – Dr. Clarence Mini Hall (formerly Kobie Muller Hall), Germiston

Tambo Memorial Hospital – Villa Nerina Hall, adjacent to NHLS Lab, Boksburg

Pholosong Hospital – Auditorium and Lapa, Tsakane

Registration will be open from Monday, July 21 to Friday, August 22, 2025, between 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM, weekdays only.

Ex-mine workers are encouraged to bring the following documents to expedite the process:

Makhuluskop (Mineworker’s Identity Card)

South African ID document

Any employment records or paperwork received from former mining companies

Extended Eligibility: Families of Deceased Workers Can Also Claim

Importantly, the programme extends beyond living beneficiaries. Families of deceased ex-mine workers—many of whom died without receiving their rightful compensation—may also be eligible to claim benefits.

This provision aims to address generational impact and economic hardship faced by families left without support after the loss of a breadwinner to occupational disease. The Department urges these families to come forward with supporting documents and consult officials at the registration venues for further assistance.

Why This Programme Matters: Justice, Health, and Economic Dignity

The Gauteng Department of Health has reiterated the critical importance of resolving eligibility issues, as many claims remain stalled due to incomplete or inaccurate records. Through this campaign, officials hope to streamline the registration and verification process, making it easier for mineworkers and their families to secure the compensation and medical care they deserve.

Occupational diseases such as silicosis and TB are legally recognized as compensable conditions under South African law. However, bureaucratic delays, lack of awareness, and poor record-keeping have historically kept thousands from claiming what is due to them. This second phase of the programme is part of a larger effort to deliver justice, health access, and economic dignity to affected communities.

A Multi-Stakeholder Effort: Partnerships for Accountability and Reach

The programme is being rolled out in partnership with:

Medical Bureau for Occupational Diseases (MBOD)

Compensation Commissioner for Occupational Diseases (CCOD)

Department of Employment and Labour

Community-based organizations and local municipalities

These partnerships are crucial in ensuring that the programme reaches deep into affected communities and provides on-the-ground support, including document verification, medical screenings, and legal assistance where needed.

How to Get Help: Contact Details for Information and Support

Ex-mine workers and families who need further information about eligibility, benefits, or documentation requirements can reach out via the MBOD Toll-Free Call Centre at:

📞 080 1000 240

Trained representatives are available to guide individuals through the registration process, offer updates on claims, and connect them to local support services.

A Call to Action for Justice and Restitution

The Gauteng Department of Health’s rollout of Phase Two of the Ex-Mine Workers Benefits Programme is a timely and urgent effort to correct long-standing injustices in the mining sector. It not only acknowledges the contributions and sacrifices of South Africa’s mineworkers but also sets a path forward for healing, compensation, and restored dignity.

All eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to participate in the programme and make use of this opportunity to reclaim their rights and access medical care that has long been overdue.