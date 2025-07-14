Outcry Over Air India Crash Report Leak: MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Answers

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised alarms over the premature dissemination of sensitive findings regarding an Air India crash in Ahmedabad to international media.

Writing to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Chaturvedi underscored the problematic leak of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's interim report, highlighting how foreign outlets like The Wall Street Journal obtained details ahead of official Indian disclosure.

The MP criticized insinuations against the deceased pilots fueled by media narratives and selective leaks, questioning the transparency and adherence to due process as the report was discreetly released without public briefing or signed findings.

