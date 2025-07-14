Left Menu

Outcry Over Air India Crash Report Leak: MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Demands Answers

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the leak of sensitive information about the Air India crash in Ahmedabad before its official release in India. She expressed concerns over the breach of protocol and the negative implications on the deceased pilots due to media narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised alarms over the premature dissemination of sensitive findings regarding an Air India crash in Ahmedabad to international media.

Writing to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Chaturvedi underscored the problematic leak of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's interim report, highlighting how foreign outlets like The Wall Street Journal obtained details ahead of official Indian disclosure.

The MP criticized insinuations against the deceased pilots fueled by media narratives and selective leaks, questioning the transparency and adherence to due process as the report was discreetly released without public briefing or signed findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

