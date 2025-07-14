Power Struggle: TMC Stages Dharna Over Electricity Disconnection

In a bold move, leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) initiated a dharna at Jai Hind camp to contest the recent electricity disconnection affecting a Bengali-speaking community. This protest aims to address grievances and alleged discrimination against the residents.

The electricity disconnection, carried out on July 8 under a court order over an encroachment issue, has left approximately 5,000 residents in the settlement between Vasant Kunj and the urban village of Masoodpur without power. The TMC alleges that despite verification processes finding no illegal residents, the community suffers due to their linguistic identity.

TMC Rajya Sabha MPs, including Sagarika Ghose and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, alongside others, are actively participating in the demonstration, promising support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The leaders condemned what they perceive as political tactics to label Bengali-speakers as outsiders, urging swift resolution to the community's plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)