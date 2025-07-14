Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: MGNREGS as a Catalyst

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is a critical tool against rural unemployment, improving infrastructure and quality of life in villages. With new initiatives under the Performance Review Committee, the focus is on asset creation, diversified work, and inter-scheme convergence for a developed rural India.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is a pivotal initiative against rural unemployment, Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani stated on Monday. He emphasized its importance in curbing distress migration during agricultural lean periods.

Addressing senior officials during the ministry's Performance Review Committee's first meeting for FY 2025-26, Pemmasani highlighted the scheme's success in generating over 250 crore person-days annually and creating various durable assets like farm ponds, irrigation canals, and rural roads.

The minister also discussed improvements, like transitioning from wage payments to asset creation, adopting diversified work, and increasing community participation. With the Union Cabinet's recent approval, there's a focus on meeting housing demands under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and enhancing rural connectivity via the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

