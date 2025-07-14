Left Menu

Stalin's Initiative Brings Government Services to Your Doorstep

The Tamil Nadu government has launched the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to deliver services directly to citizens. Starting July 15, over 3,500 camps will be established across urban and rural areas, aiming to process public petitions efficiently. A dedicated website will provide comprehensive information.

The Tamil Nadu government has embarked on an ambitious initiative named 'Ungaludan Stalin', spearheaded by Chief Minister M K Stalin, to bring government services directly to the people's doorsteps. The program will kick off on July 15 in Chidambaram with the aim of streamlining access to a range of public services.

In the program's first phase, approximately 3,563 camps will be set up across urban and rural areas from July 15 to August 15, as announced by P Amudha, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management. Camps will operate from Tuesday through Friday, supported by 2,370 volunteers committed to raising awareness and distributing necessary applications.

A dedicated website for 'Ungaludan Stalin' will launch tomorrow, offering details on the camps. Chief Minister Stalin emphasizes the need for governmental outreach, aiming to resolve public petitions swiftly within 45 days to ensure efficient service delivery.

