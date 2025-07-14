Mexican Government Takes Legal Action Against Ovidio Guzman's Lawyer

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Monday that her administration will pursue legal action against Jeffrey Lichtman, the attorney representing Ovidio Guzman Lopez, son of the infamous drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

The lawsuit stems from comments made by Lichtman, who ridiculed the notion that Mexico should have a role in Guzman Lopez's plea agreement in the United States. Lichtman described such involvement as 'absurd' and later criticized the Mexican government as being 'corrupt.'

Recently, Guzman Lopez admitted guilt to numerous criminal charges in a U.S. court, which has further fueled the public dispute between his legal representation and Mexican officials.

