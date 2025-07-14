Indo-Nepal Cross-Border Meet Tackles Security and Cooperation

An important meeting of the Indo-Nepal Cross Border Joint Security Coordination Committee was convened on Monday to bolster security, tackle criminal activities, and enhance bilateral cooperation, according to officials.

This virtual meeting was attended by senior officials from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj and Siddharth Nagar districts on the Indian side, while representatives from Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, and Navalparashi districts attended on behalf of Nepal, they stated.

Discussions centered on law and order maintenance, border sign fortification, no-man's land beautification, human trafficking, and smuggling issues, officials added. Maharajganj District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Sharma emphasized encouraging legitimate trade and conducting verification campaigns to curb illegal trade along the border.

Special security measures for the Kanwar Yatra and other religious events were discussed, anticipating increased traveler movement during the Hindu month of Shravan. Additionally, Sharma advocated for 'benching of no-man's land' to clearly demarcate borders and called for the upkeep of Mahav drain, embankment security, and regular river monitoring to avert flood disasters.

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena suggested increased joint border patrols to curb crime and requested Nepal to address India's list of wanted criminals. A mutual decision to maintain border law and order, smuggling control, and sensitive information exchange was reached, with plans for regular future meetings also proposed, he noted.

