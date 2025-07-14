Left Menu

Reclaiming India's Preamble: The Debate on 'Socialist' and 'Secular'

An article in an RSS-linked publication challenges the inclusion of 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Preamble, declaring these terms as ideological impositions from the Emergency era. The piece argues for their removal to restore constitutional integrity and dharmic values, amid calls for a broader national debate.

An article published in an RSS-affiliated weekly contends that the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in India's Preamble are ideological impositions that conflict with the nation's dharmic values. The article demands their removal to reinstate constitutional integrity, suggesting they were introduced under duress during the Emergency period.

Dr. Niranjan B Poojar, the author, critiques these words as 'ideological landmines' meant to subvert indigenous values and serve political ends. The piece advocates a return to the original Preamble, emphasizing that no Constituent Assembly consented to these changes, describing them as a 'constitutional fraud.'

The article claims the words have fueled state overreach and inequality, diverging from Bharat's civilisational ethos. It also emphasizes the role of secularism and socialism as instruments of political agendas, urging a new national discourse to address these issues and redefine the country's constitutional vision.

