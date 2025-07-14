Luxury Fashion Giants Face Scrutiny for Supply Chain Abuses

Loro Piana, a prestigious brand under the LVMH luxury portfolio, has been subjected to judicial administration in Italy following revelations of worker exploitation within its supply chain.

The investigation highlighted subcontracting to Chinese-owned workshops that manipulated labor conditions to maximize profits. This move places Loro Piana alongside other high-end brands like Dior and Armani facing similar allegations.

The Milan court's decision underscores systemic issues within Italy's fashion industry despite previous accords to tackle labor abuses, contributing to a broader discourse on ethical production practices.