Luxury Fashion Giants Face Scrutiny for Supply Chain Abuses

Luxury brand Loro Piana, part of LVMH, is placed under judicial administration in Italy amid worker abuse allegations. An investigation revealed exploitation of workers in subcontracted Chinese-owned workshops, leading to court monitoring. This reflects wider industry issues, despite prior agreements to combat exploitation in Italian fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:26 IST
Loro Piana, a prestigious brand under the LVMH luxury portfolio, has been subjected to judicial administration in Italy following revelations of worker exploitation within its supply chain.

The investigation highlighted subcontracting to Chinese-owned workshops that manipulated labor conditions to maximize profits. This move places Loro Piana alongside other high-end brands like Dior and Armani facing similar allegations.

The Milan court's decision underscores systemic issues within Italy's fashion industry despite previous accords to tackle labor abuses, contributing to a broader discourse on ethical production practices.

