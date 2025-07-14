ODOP Awards 2024 Celebrate Local Excellence, Global Aspirations in New Delhi

In a vibrant celebration of India's grassroots entrepreneurship and rich cultural heritage, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal presided over the National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2024 in New Delhi, reaffirming the government’s commitment to empowering local producers and artisans. The awards not only recognized outstanding efforts by states, districts, and Indian Missions abroad but also laid out an ambitious roadmap for expanding the ODOP initiative's domestic and international footprint.

Commerce Ministry to Boost New Exporters and Global Outreach

Addressing an audience comprising policymakers, entrepreneurs, and diplomats, Shri Goyal emphasized the Ministry’s resolve to work hand-in-hand with districts to promote first-time exporters and identify new products and markets. He announced that new guidelines are in the pipeline to empower these emerging exporters and connect them with global supply chains. This is aligned with the broader vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and the national goal of achieving a five-trillion-dollar economy.

He cited success stories like Wayanad coffee, Ratnagiri mangoes, and Pulwama saffron as shining examples of how India's regional products can win global acclaim. “ODOP is unique in the world—no other country has such a robust initiative rooted in the diversity of its districts,” he said.

ODOP: A Growing National Movement

Since its inception in 2019, the ODOP initiative has grown into a nationwide movement, promoting over 1,200 unique products from more than 750 districts, spanning agriculture, textiles, food processing, handicrafts, and more. Under the 2024 awards edition:

641 applications were received via the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal. 587 entries from districts 31 from States/UTs 23 from Indian Missions Abroad

34 ODOP Awards were conferred across three categories.

The event also marked the digital launch of the ODOP Best Practices Compendium and the Handbook for the 3rd edition of the ODOP Awards.

Bihar, States Set Benchmark for ODOP Integration

The Minister lauded Bihar for becoming the first state to achieve 100% ODOP coverage across all 38 districts, and for integrating ODOP products into its Industrial Investment Promotion Policy. Out of 87 products under the policy, 64 fall under the ODOP category. Bihar has been designated Category A for its holistic approach to local economic development.

He acknowledged the role of the ‘Panch-Pran’ vision for Amrit Kaal (2022–2047), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in laying the foundation for a Viksit Bharat. He urged every district to take a pledge to make ODOP the driver of economic prosperity and national unity.

ODOP Internationalization and Technology Integration

The ODOP initiative is rapidly going global:

ODOP Walls established in Singapore, New York, Vancouver, Milan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Japan

Products now available at Mustafa Centre and Centre Point Mall in Singapore

15+ Indian Missions abroad actively promoting ODOP through exhibitions, roadshows, and gifting campaigns

On the domestic front:

27 States approved for setting up PM Ekta Malls to showcase ODOP, GI-tagged products, handlooms, and more

Integration with GeM (Government e-Marketplace) and private e-commerce portals ensures wider market access

The launch of the PM Gati Shakti – ODOP Experiential Centre at Bharat Mandapam, offering AR/VR experiences, RFID mapping, and immersive storytelling of district-level products

Skilling and Branding for Global Competitiveness

Recognizing that quality and branding are essential for global markets, Shri Goyal called for:

Improved packaging and branding

Sustainable practices

Artisan skilling in partnership with premier institutions like NID and IITs

Digital tools to elevate marketing and traceability

Over 15 states and UTs have launched dedicated ODOP Cells and e-commerce platforms. The push toward local to global is also being supported by new branding and digital commerce initiatives, empowering artisans, farmers, and producers to command better prices and visibility.

Award-Winning Models and Way Forward

Selected states, UTs, and Indian Missions shared successful ODOP models and innovations during the event. Discussions focused on:

Enhancing market access

Scaling logistics and aggregation

Creating ODOP-based tourism circuits

Improving product quality through certification and standardization

Promoting cluster development and MSME integration

Minister of State Shri Jitin Prasada and Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta also graced the event and conferred the awards to the winners. Indian Missions joined the ceremony virtually, reinforcing the initiative's global resonance.

ODOP as a Catalyst for Inclusive Growth

As the ODOP initiative enters a new phase, it is not just a platform for promoting local products—it is a transformational tool for inclusive development, cultural preservation, and economic empowerment. Shri Goyal concluded by urging all stakeholders to treat ODOP as a mission for district-led growth and as a gateway for India to showcase its diverse heritage on the world stage.

With this national movement gaining momentum, ODOP is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s export strategy, tourism development, and grassroots entrepreneurship.