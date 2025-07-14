Five Arrested in Jamshedpur Youth Murder Case
Five individuals were arrested in connection with the murder of Ashish Kumar Bhagat in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The police seized a country-made pistol and two cartridges from the suspects. The murder stemmed from an altercation during a religious event. The suspects are now in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
Five individuals have been arrested by police in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, according to a senior officer's statement on Monday.
The suspects, who have been named in the First Information Report (FIR), were apprehended during a police raid at Nagadih football ground in the Bagbeda area. They are now held in judicial custody. Senior Superintendent of Police, Piyush Pandey, confirmed that the victim, Ashish Kumar Bhagat, was shot on LBMS Road in Bagbeda on Friday night and later died from his injuries on Monday at the hospital.
A country-made pistol and two live cartridges, allegedly used in the crime, were confiscated from the accused. SSP Pandey revealed that the motive behind the killing was a dispute that arose during a religious event, which escalated into the violence that led to Bhagat's death.
