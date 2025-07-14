Left Menu

Stabbing at Aligarh Women's College Sparks Protests and Calls for Justice

An undergraduate student was stabbed by unidentified attackers within a college in Aligarh, sparking protests. The victim, now stable, was admitted to a hospital. Police are investigating, examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits, and have heightened security around the college following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chaos erupted at an Aligarh women's college after an undergraduate student was stabbed by unidentified assailants within campus grounds on Monday.

The attack ignited protests, calling for immediate action as the injured student, admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, remains stable. Police have since doubled security efforts.

Authorities are scanning CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators, and a case against unknown persons has been filed based on the victim's family complaint, as informed by Circle Officer Sarwam Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

