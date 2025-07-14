Stabbing at Aligarh Women's College Sparks Protests and Calls for Justice

Chaos erupted at an Aligarh women's college after an undergraduate student was stabbed by unidentified assailants within campus grounds on Monday.

The attack ignited protests, calling for immediate action as the injured student, admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, remains stable. Police have since doubled security efforts.

Authorities are scanning CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators, and a case against unknown persons has been filed based on the victim's family complaint, as informed by Circle Officer Sarwam Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)