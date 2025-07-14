Christian Leaders Voice Concerns Over West Bank Settler Attacks

Christian leaders expressed alarm over attacks on sacred sites by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, actions they say threaten the region's religious heritage. During a press conference in Taybeh, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, decried recent settler activities, including a fire set near a historic church.

In addition to desecration of holy sites, residents reported assaults on homes, prompting calls for thorough investigations into the lack of police response. Israel's official stance condemns civilian violence and warns against taking the law into personal hands.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas, leading to increasing concerns among local Christians. The situation has stirred fears, especially among the youth, who are contemplating emigration due to instability.