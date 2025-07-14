Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Nomination Spurs Political Controversy in Kerala

The nomination of BJP Kerala Vice President C Sadanandan Master to the Rajya Sabha has sparked criticism from Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala. They allege misuse of the nomination process, arguing it should honor individuals with noteworthy achievements rather than serve political interests.

The recent nomination of BJP Kerala Vice President C Sadanandan Master to the Rajya Sabha has ignited sharp criticism from the opposition, including Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala. They accuse the Centre of misusing the Rajya Sabha nomination process, which is intended to honor individuals with significant achievements, for political gain.

On Sunday, the President of India nominated four individuals, including Master, a BJP leader from Kerala's politically sensitive Kannur district, to the Rajya Sabha. This decision has drawn scrutiny from opposition leaders, who emphasize that the nominations should recognize contributions in areas such as literature, science, and social service, as stipulated by Article 80 of the Constitution.

Critics, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and CPI(M) member M Swaraj, argue that the BJP is strategically leveraging these nominations for political advantage, violating principles of merit and propriety. Despite the backlash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Master's resolve and contributions as a teacher and social worker, asserting that his nomination aligns with the BJP's 'Viksit Keralam' agenda.

