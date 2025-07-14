Visakhapatnam Port Unveils ₹276 Cr Infra Push to Drive Maritime Leadership

In a major push to bolster India’s maritime infrastructure, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, launched a slew of transformative capacity-building projects worth over ₹276 crore at Visakhapatnam Port, Andhra Pradesh, on July 15, 2025. The initiatives, aligned with the Maritime India Vision 2030, aim to elevate the port’s role as a technologically advanced, globally competitive, and inclusive maritime hub.

₹116 Cr for Foundational Infrastructure to Bolster Cargo and Tourism

As part of the expansion drive, Minister Sonowal laid foundation stones for six key projects totaling over ₹116 crore. These include:

Construction of B-Ramp within the port area (₹33.49 crore) to streamline vessel loading and unloading.

New finger jetty and wharf at the fishing harbour (₹32.61 crore) to uplift the local fishing economy and ensure community inclusion.

Two additional breasting dolphins at OSTT (₹20.87 crore) to improve docking safety for larger vessels.

Additional ramp linking Ambedkar Centenary Flyover to L-17 corridor (₹8.31 crore) to enhance road connectivity within the port.

Public promenade near the cruise terminal (₹15.90 crore), set to become a civic attraction and cruise tourism hub.

Toilet blocks at 15 locations (₹5.50 crore), reflecting a commitment to hygiene and accessibility for workers and visitors alike.

“These initiatives are not just about enhancing port capacity, but about building a modern and people-centric maritime ecosystem,” said Shri Sonowal.

₹159.96 Cr Inaugurated for Modernisation and Digital Transformation

Simultaneously, the Union Minister inaugurated new infrastructure and digital systems worth ₹159.96 crore, underlining the port’s transition to smart and secure operations. Highlights include:

Commissioning of Oil Refinery Berth-2 (₹42 crore) to boost capacity for liquid cargo.

Advanced fire-fighting facilities at OSTT (₹27 crore), improving port safety standards.

Covered storage shed at R-10 area (₹22.50 crore) for weather-protected cargo.

Road upgrades between WQ-5 and Essar Junction (₹19.69 crore) to streamline internal logistics.

Expansion of customs boundary wall (₹7.17 crore) to enhance security.

Digital innovations include:

RFID-based gate management system (₹15 crore) for faster and secure vehicle entry.

Modern Port Operating System (₹10.77 crore) for real-time operational coordination.

State-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS) (₹15.83 crore), now operational with 15-year radar data from the Indian Coast Guard and integrated monitoring of vessel traffic, AIS, and CCTV. The system also shares data with the National Maritime Data Analytics Centre (NMDAC) in Noida.

“These digital solutions reinforce Visakhapatnam’s readiness to become a premier global logistics hub,” said Sonowal.

Strategic Support from State and Centre

Shri Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for MoPSW, highlighted the transformative impact of these projects, stating, “With safety, efficiency, and green infrastructure at the core, we are laying the foundation of a world-class port system.”

M. Sribharat, MP from Visakhapatnam, credited Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu for initiating a state-wide port development drive. “We are planning a port every 50 km along the coastline, with four new ports under development,” he said.

T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW, emphasized strategic national initiatives such as:

One Nation-One Port Process (ONOPP) for standardised maritime operations.

A BIMSTEC-wide Maritime Skills Certification System .

Focused programs to boost coastal shipping, logistics harmonization, and cruise tourism.

VPA as a Hub of Innovation and Skills

Dr. M. Angamuthu, Chairman of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), highlighted the port’s strategic location and outlined its vision to become a Centre of Maritime Education and Innovation. The Centre of Excellence in Maritime Skill Development (CEMS) is being developed as a nodal point for training the future workforce in advanced port operations, digital systems, and sustainability.

The port is also prioritising green initiatives, safety audits, and the adoption of environment-friendly technologies, ensuring alignment with India’s commitments to sustainable development and maritime decarbonization.

Charting India’s Maritime Future

As part of his concluding remarks, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal stated, “With these projects, we are building a port ecosystem that is not only globally competitive but also inclusive, efficient, safe, and digitally empowered. The transformation of Visakhapatnam Port is a vital step in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Maritime India Vision 2047.”

The ceremony was also attended by senior officials including Indra Mani Pandey, Secretary General of BIMSTEC, and key dignitaries from state and central governments, reflecting broad multilateral cooperation in maritime advancement.