Teacher Booked for Alleged Assault Sparks Protest

A government school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a sixth-grade student. The charge, reported by the victim's mother, has led to a protest demanding action. A case has been registered under specific sections of the law, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:57 IST
  • India

A government school teacher has come under scrutiny after being accused of sexually assaulting a sixth-grade student, according to police reports disclosed on Monday.

The accusation was detailed in a complaint filed by the victim's mother, who reported that the inappropriate behavior was revealed by the victim's sibling. The incident has understandably made the student hesitant to return to school.

In response to the allegations, several women organized a protest pushing for strict measures against the teacher. Authorities have lodged a case under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and multiple sections within the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations continue as the community demands answers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

