Left Menu

Retired Army Officer Admits to Sharing Secrets on Dating Platform

David Slater, a retired Army officer, admitted to conspiring to share classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine via an online dating platform. He pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduced sentence, acknowledging his breach of duty to protect national defense information despite his top-secret clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:05 IST
Retired Army Officer Admits to Sharing Secrets on Dating Platform
  • Country:
  • United States

David Slater, a retired Army officer, has confessed to transmitting classified information about Russia's military activities in Ukraine on a foreign online dating site. The 64-year-old entered a guilty plea before a federal magistrate in Omaha, taking responsibility for his actions in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Prosecutors revealed that Slater held top-secret clearance at the US Strategic Command, despite which he compromised national security. The plea agreement sees two charges dropped, with Slater facing a potential low-end sentencing of just over five years, subject to the judge's final decision.

The indictment highlights the transmission of sensitive national defense details to a Ukrainian-based coconspirator. Despite years of military service, Slater failed in his duty, jeopardizing national security by sharing secrets with an unknown online agent, as outlined by federal officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025