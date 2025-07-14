David Slater, a retired Army officer, has confessed to transmitting classified information about Russia's military activities in Ukraine on a foreign online dating site. The 64-year-old entered a guilty plea before a federal magistrate in Omaha, taking responsibility for his actions in exchange for a more lenient sentence.

Prosecutors revealed that Slater held top-secret clearance at the US Strategic Command, despite which he compromised national security. The plea agreement sees two charges dropped, with Slater facing a potential low-end sentencing of just over five years, subject to the judge's final decision.

The indictment highlights the transmission of sensitive national defense details to a Ukrainian-based coconspirator. Despite years of military service, Slater failed in his duty, jeopardizing national security by sharing secrets with an unknown online agent, as outlined by federal officials.

