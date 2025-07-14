Airport Arrest: Cocaine Bust in Oreo Boxes

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant drug bust at Mumbai international airport, apprehending a woman carrying over 6 kg of cocaine.

The high-value contraband, estimated at Rs 62.6 crore, was ingeniously concealed within 300 capsules, further hidden inside boxes of Oreo biscuits and chocolates.

The arrest followed specific intelligence, leading to the interception of the Indian national upon her arrival from Doha. The suspect is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.