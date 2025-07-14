Left Menu

Airport Arrest: Cocaine Bust in Oreo Boxes

A woman was arrested at Mumbai airport for carrying over 6 kg of cocaine hidden in Oreo boxes. The cocaine was valued at Rs 62.6 crore. She was intercepted based on specific information and is now facing charges under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant drug bust at Mumbai international airport, apprehending a woman carrying over 6 kg of cocaine.

The high-value contraband, estimated at Rs 62.6 crore, was ingeniously concealed within 300 capsules, further hidden inside boxes of Oreo biscuits and chocolates.

The arrest followed specific intelligence, leading to the interception of the Indian national upon her arrival from Doha. The suspect is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

