Aid Stagnation in Gaza: Promises Amidst Crisis
Despite an agreement between Israel and the EU to improve humanitarian aid flow to Gaza, minimal changes have occurred. Foreign ministers from Egypt and Jordan report that the situation remains dire, with insufficient aid reaching the besieged region amidst ongoing Israeli blockades and military operations.
BRUSSELS - Despite last week's agreement between Israel and the European Union to enhance aid flow to Gaza, the situation on the ground remains largely unchanged, as revealed by Egypt's foreign minister on Monday.
Negotiations aimed to increase aid truck entries and open crossing points; however, implementation details remain vague. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar cited an understanding with the EU but offered no specifics.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi described the Gaza situation as catastrophic, attributing the crisis to the persistent Israeli siege. The United Nations warns that nearly half a million people are at imminent risk of famine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
