Left Menu

Luxury Under Scrutiny: Loro Piana's Legal Troubles Amid Worker Abuse Claims

Loro Piana, part of LVMH's luxury brands, has been placed under judicial administration in Italy due to worker abuses in its supply chain. An investigation revealed forced labor and poor conditions at a subcontracted workshop. Several high-end Italian brands have faced similar allegations due to overlooking supplier practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:06 IST
Luxury Under Scrutiny: Loro Piana's Legal Troubles Amid Worker Abuse Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Loro Piana, a renowned name under LVMH's umbrella, has been thrust into a legal spotlight in Italy due to claims of worker abuse within its supply chain. The luxury brand has become the latest in a series of high-end labels to face judicial scrutiny.

The Italian court's decision comes after a thorough investigation exposed egregious conditions at a subcontracted workshop producing Loro Piana-branded items. Reports indicated laborers worked exorbitant hours under dire conditions, raising significant concerns about industry practices and oversight.

Loro Piana, alongside other reputable brands like Armani and Valentino, now faces the challenge of restoring its reputation while implementing stricter measures to ensure ethical compliance across its subcontracting entities.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025