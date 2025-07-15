Luxury Under Scrutiny: Loro Piana's Legal Troubles Amid Worker Abuse Claims

Loro Piana, a renowned name under LVMH's umbrella, has been thrust into a legal spotlight in Italy due to claims of worker abuse within its supply chain. The luxury brand has become the latest in a series of high-end labels to face judicial scrutiny.

The Italian court's decision comes after a thorough investigation exposed egregious conditions at a subcontracted workshop producing Loro Piana-branded items. Reports indicated laborers worked exorbitant hours under dire conditions, raising significant concerns about industry practices and oversight.

Loro Piana, alongside other reputable brands like Armani and Valentino, now faces the challenge of restoring its reputation while implementing stricter measures to ensure ethical compliance across its subcontracting entities.