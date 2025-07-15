Sword Standoff: Man Arrested for Public Threat in Karnataka
A 45-year-old man named Raju was apprehended after threatening bystanders with a sword in Puttur Kasba village, Karnataka. The police, alerted by locals, quickly detained him under relevant legal provisions. Raju hails from Hassan and currently stays in Bantwal. The incident shocked the local community.
A disturbing incident unfolded in Puttur Kasba village, Karnataka, where a 45-year-old man was arrested for brandishing a sword and threatening the public. Identified as Raju, the individual was quickly taken into custody by local law enforcement officials.
The police acted swiftly following a tip-off, with officers from Puttur Town police station arriving on the scene in collaboration with vigilant residents. Their prompt response ensured the suspect was detained without further incident.
This alarming event has led to a case being filed against Raju under the Indian Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The community remains on edge as they grapple with the unsettling incident.
