Left Menu

Sword Standoff: Man Arrested for Public Threat in Karnataka

A 45-year-old man named Raju was apprehended after threatening bystanders with a sword in Puttur Kasba village, Karnataka. The police, alerted by locals, quickly detained him under relevant legal provisions. Raju hails from Hassan and currently stays in Bantwal. The incident shocked the local community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:56 IST
Sword Standoff: Man Arrested for Public Threat in Karnataka
man
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Puttur Kasba village, Karnataka, where a 45-year-old man was arrested for brandishing a sword and threatening the public. Identified as Raju, the individual was quickly taken into custody by local law enforcement officials.

The police acted swiftly following a tip-off, with officers from Puttur Town police station arriving on the scene in collaboration with vigilant residents. Their prompt response ensured the suspect was detained without further incident.

This alarming event has led to a case being filed against Raju under the Indian Arms Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The community remains on edge as they grapple with the unsettling incident.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025