Overnight tensions flared as Ukrainian drones inflicted injuries and damages in Russia's southwestern regions, including Lipetsk and Voronezh. Local authorities reported that debris from downed drones led to minor injuries and structural damages.

In Voronezh, fragments from a downed drone injured several people and damaged multi-storey apartments and suburban houses. Commercial facilities suffered damage as regional governors detailed the impact of falling drone debris.

In Lipetsk, a drone crashed in an industrial zone, causing injuries. Russia claims over 55 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight by its defense forces as both countries contend with ongoing civilian casualties in the prolonged conflict.