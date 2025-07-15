Controversy Over QR Code ID Policy for Eateries on Kanwar Yatra Route

In a recent development, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government over a controversial mandate. The directive requires eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR codes revealing the identities of their owners, raising concerns of privacy infringement.

The bench, consisting of Justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh, issued a notice to the state government after a petition was filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others on July 22. The court had previously halted similar directives in BJP-ruled states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The petitioner argued that the mandate requiring the disclosure of religious and caste identities under the guise of 'lawful license requirements' breaches the owners' right to privacy. This policy has reignited debates on religious profiling and civil liberties among stakeholders.

