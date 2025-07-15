Left Menu

Karnataka's Call for Justice: Unmasking Dharmasthala's Dark Secrets

Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary has appealed for the formation of an SIT to investigate alarming cases of disappearances, deaths, and assaults in Dharmasthala. Recent reports claim the area is plagued by mysterious burials, prompting the need for a thorough probe.

Karnataka's Call for Justice: Unmasking Dharmasthala's Dark Secrets
Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary has requested the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate troubling cases of disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in Dharmasthala.

This pilgrimage center in Dakshina Kannada district has been marred by allegations, with Choudhary citing reports of buried bodies and unaddressed crimes.

Choudhary highlights police negligence on cases brought by victims' families, urging immediate government action for a rightful probe.

