Karnataka's Call for Justice: Unmasking Dharmasthala's Dark Secrets

Karnataka State Women's Commission Chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary has requested the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate troubling cases of disappearances, unnatural deaths, and sexual assaults in Dharmasthala.

This pilgrimage center in Dakshina Kannada district has been marred by allegations, with Choudhary citing reports of buried bodies and unaddressed crimes.

Choudhary highlights police negligence on cases brought by victims' families, urging immediate government action for a rightful probe.