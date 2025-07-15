Escalation in Southern Syria: Allies and Clashes
The conflict in Southern Syria has intensified with clashes between government forces, Bedouin tribes, and Druze militias. More than 30 people have died, while Israel has issued warnings to the Syrian regime. The situation underscores the urgent need for political dialogue and protection for the Druze minority.
In Southern Syria, violent confrontations have intensified as government forces clash with local militias. The escalating conflict involves Bedouin tribes, Druze militias, and government troops.
The Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed at least 30 deaths amid the chaos, with Israel delivering warnings to the Syrian regime concerning the safety of the Druze minority.
International entities urge immediate dialogue and protective measures to prevent further civilian harm and foster a peaceful transition in the war-torn nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
