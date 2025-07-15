Escalation in Southern Syria: Allies and Clashes

In Southern Syria, violent confrontations have intensified as government forces clash with local militias. The escalating conflict involves Bedouin tribes, Druze militias, and government troops.

The Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed at least 30 deaths amid the chaos, with Israel delivering warnings to the Syrian regime concerning the safety of the Druze minority.

International entities urge immediate dialogue and protective measures to prevent further civilian harm and foster a peaceful transition in the war-torn nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)