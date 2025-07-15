German Court Clears U.S. Drone Base Operations

Germany's constitutional court has determined that Berlin is not in violation of international law by permitting the United States to use a military base within its jurisdiction for drone strike operations. The decision follows a formal complaint by Yemeni nationals whose relatives perished in a U.S. drone strike in 2012.

The central issue was whether Germany must ensure that the relay station at Ramstein Air Base, which transmits satellite data to U.S. drones, complies with international law. While the court acknowledged Germany's duty to protect fundamental human rights globally, it declared that the conditions necessitating such protection were unfulfilled.

Berlin maintains that the U.S. interpretation of international law is fundamentally acceptable, granting discretion in policy matters concerning foreign and security affairs. The German government argued that its ability to partake in military alliances would be compromised if it enforced its legal standards on operations conducted by foreign militaries stationed in Germany.