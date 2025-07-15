Execution Postponed: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Case Gains More Time
Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution, scheduled in Yemen, has been postponed. Convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen in 2017, her case has seen active involvement from the Indian government, which seeks a resolution. Despite legal setbacks, efforts continue to secure her release through diplomatic and alternative means.
- Country:
- India
The scheduled execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, Yemeni authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Nimisha, convicted of murder in 2017, was set to be executed on Wednesday.
The Indian government has been actively pursuing a delay, advocating for a possible resolution with the victim's family. Despite setbacks, including the dismissal of her appeal by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council, India's diplomatic efforts have led to this hiatus.
Efforts led by her mother and Indian officials, including discussions of 'diyat' or 'blood money', have faced hurdles. The Indian Supreme Court was informed that the government is exhaustively navigating Yemen's precarious political situation to save Priya's life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify as Congo and Rwanda Aim for Peace
Mahua Moitra Criticizes PM Modi's Diplomatic Efforts Amidst Global Tour
Supreme Court Hears Plea to Save Kerala Nurse on Yemen Death Row
Execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, postponed by Yemeni authorities: Sources.
Urgent Plea to Save Indian Nurse on Yemen's Death Row