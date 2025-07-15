Execution Postponed: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Case Gains More Time

The scheduled execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, Yemeni authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Nimisha, convicted of murder in 2017, was set to be executed on Wednesday.

The Indian government has been actively pursuing a delay, advocating for a possible resolution with the victim's family. Despite setbacks, including the dismissal of her appeal by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council, India's diplomatic efforts have led to this hiatus.

Efforts led by her mother and Indian officials, including discussions of 'diyat' or 'blood money', have faced hurdles. The Indian Supreme Court was informed that the government is exhaustively navigating Yemen's precarious political situation to save Priya's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)