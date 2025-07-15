Left Menu

Execution Postponed: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Case Gains More Time

Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution, scheduled in Yemen, has been postponed. Convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen in 2017, her case has seen active involvement from the Indian government, which seeks a resolution. Despite legal setbacks, efforts continue to secure her release through diplomatic and alternative means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:35 IST
Execution Postponed: Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya's Case Gains More Time
  • Country:
  • India

The scheduled execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen has been postponed, Yemeni authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Nimisha, convicted of murder in 2017, was set to be executed on Wednesday.

The Indian government has been actively pursuing a delay, advocating for a possible resolution with the victim's family. Despite setbacks, including the dismissal of her appeal by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council, India's diplomatic efforts have led to this hiatus.

Efforts led by her mother and Indian officials, including discussions of 'diyat' or 'blood money', have faced hurdles. The Indian Supreme Court was informed that the government is exhaustively navigating Yemen's precarious political situation to save Priya's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025