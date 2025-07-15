Left Menu

Bengaluru Police Thwart Rs 1 Crore Kidnapping Plot

Bengaluru police swiftly intervened to prevent a kidnapping scheme aimed at extorting Rs 1 crore from a businessman by threatening to abduct his son. The plot, led by a local businessman over a financial dispute, involved hiring three men from Delhi. All suspects have been arrested.

Updated: 15-07-2025 16:08 IST
In a prompt and efficient operation, Bengaluru police thwarted a kidnapping plan designed to extort Rs 1 crore from a local businessman by threatening to kidnap his son. The plot was orchestrated by another local businessman embroiled in a financial disagreement with the victim. To execute the plan, three accomplices from Delhi were hired.

The culprits intended to use the guise of a notorious gangster to issue a ransom demand. Following a complaint by the victim on July 9, police registered a case and various teams were formed for investigation, quickly unraveling the involved parties. The mastermind, who operated a car sound accessories business, confessed during custody interrogation.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh praised the team's quick action in arresting the suspects, preventing the crime from being carried out. The police secured custody of the suspects, ensuring safety for the victim, and are continuing to investigate the weapons and devices used in the plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

