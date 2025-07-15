Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Strikes Send a Message

Israel launched military strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah's elite unit, accusing the group of violating a ceasefire agreement. Defence Minister Katz emphasized the strikes as a message to both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government. The conflict stems from tensions related to Israel's prior engagements with Hamas.

Israel has intensified its military operations in Lebanon, sending a decisive message to Hezbollah, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz. The strikes are in response to alleged ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed group, seeking to enhance its military presence in the region.

The Israeli military confirmed its focus on Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force in the Bekaa Valley. The health ministry in Lebanon reported six casualties resulting from these operations. Katz emphasized that the ongoing strikes highlight Israel's commitment to countering any potential threats from the Hezbollah organization.

The strikes also serve as a signal to the Lebanese government, urging compliance with the existing ceasefire agreement. The ceasefire, established to end a prolonged conflict, mandates the disarmament of armed groups in Lebanon. Hezbollah insists it only applies to southern Lebanon, creating contention in the peace process.

